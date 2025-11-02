South Africa Fights Back in Women's World Cup Final

South Africa staged a remarkable comeback in the Women's World Cup final against India, thanks to superb bowling from Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba. Shafali Verma's fiery innings of 87 had put India on the front foot.

However, South Africa tightened their grip as India reached 229 for four after 40 overs. The crucial moment came when Mlaba dismissed Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur just as her partnership with Deepti Sharma was gaining momentum.

Shafali, who was brought in for the semifinal against Australia after Pratika Rawal's injury, delivered a dazzling knock to give India a strong start. Teaming up with Smriti Mandhana for an opening stand of 104, India initially seemed set to dominate the match.