Left Menu

India's Stellar Batting Secures Formidable Score in Women's World Cup Final

India, led by Shafali Verma's explosive 87 and Deepti Sharma's steady 58, set a challenging score of 298/7 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. Despite a delayed start due to wet conditions, India started strong, with top performances underscoring their commanding position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:32 IST
India's Stellar Batting Secures Formidable Score in Women's World Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cricket team delivered an impressive performance in the Women's World Cup final, setting a formidable target against South Africa. Shafali Verma led the charge with a blistering score of 87, supported by Deepti Sharma's composed half-century.

Starting after a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield, India came out strong. Shafali Verma, brought in during the semifinals, proved her worth by forming a powerful partnership with Smriti Mandhana, paving the way to a potent opening stance.

South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba attempted to halt India's momentum. However, Deepti Sharma's resilience in the middle overs ensured India posted a challenging score of 298/7, presenting a tough target for the hosts.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025