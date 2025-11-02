India's Stellar Batting Secures Formidable Score in Women's World Cup Final

India's cricket team delivered an impressive performance in the Women's World Cup final, setting a formidable target against South Africa. Shafali Verma led the charge with a blistering score of 87, supported by Deepti Sharma's composed half-century.

Starting after a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield, India came out strong. Shafali Verma, brought in during the semifinals, proved her worth by forming a powerful partnership with Smriti Mandhana, paving the way to a potent opening stance.

South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba attempted to halt India's momentum. However, Deepti Sharma's resilience in the middle overs ensured India posted a challenging score of 298/7, presenting a tough target for the hosts.