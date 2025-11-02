Left Menu

South Africa Stifles India's Women's World Cup Ambitions

South Africa restricted India to 298/7 in the Women's World Cup final as Shafali Verma's 87 led the charge. Despite strong efforts from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, India's innings stumbled in middle overs. South Africa's strategic bowling and weather conditions played a crucial role in the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:50 IST
South Africa Stifles India's Women's World Cup Ambitions
Shafali Verma

In a gripping Women's World Cup final clash, South Africa effectively curtailed India's batting line after Shafali Verma's powerful, strategic 87-run innings. Verma's dynamic performance laid a solid foundation with her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, creating significant pressure early on.

Following a disruptive rain delay, the South African bowlers intensified their efforts, leveraging the slowing pitch to their advantage. India's efforts to boost their total were further hampered when key players like Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't convert good starts into substantial scores.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh's combative partnership injected late energy into India's innings, but persistent South African strikes ultimately kept India to an under-par total in the decisive match. South Africa's bowlers, notably Ayabonga Khaka, played pivotal roles in maintaining pressure and securing this pivotal outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025