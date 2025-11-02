South Africa Stifles India's Women's World Cup Ambitions
South Africa restricted India to 298/7 in the Women's World Cup final as Shafali Verma's 87 led the charge. Despite strong efforts from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, India's innings stumbled in middle overs. South Africa's strategic bowling and weather conditions played a crucial role in the outcome.
In a gripping Women's World Cup final clash, South Africa effectively curtailed India's batting line after Shafali Verma's powerful, strategic 87-run innings. Verma's dynamic performance laid a solid foundation with her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, creating significant pressure early on.
Following a disruptive rain delay, the South African bowlers intensified their efforts, leveraging the slowing pitch to their advantage. India's efforts to boost their total were further hampered when key players like Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't convert good starts into substantial scores.
Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh's combative partnership injected late energy into India's innings, but persistent South African strikes ultimately kept India to an under-par total in the decisive match. South Africa's bowlers, notably Ayabonga Khaka, played pivotal roles in maintaining pressure and securing this pivotal outcome.
