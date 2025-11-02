Wolverhampton Wanderers Part Ways with Pereira Amid Crisis
Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked their manager, Vitor Pereira, following a poor start to the Premier League season, leaving the team at the bottom of the table. Despite a contract extension and past achievements, significant losses like the 3-0 defeat at Fulham hastened his departure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:22 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have terminated the contract of manager Vitor Pereira following a dismal start to the Premier League season, which left the team without a win and at the bottom of the standings.
The decision came after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham, intensifying pressure from fans and marking an end to Pereira's tenure less than two months after a contract extension.
Despite Pereira's past achievements with the team, results this season have been poor, and youth coaches James Collins and Richard Walker are set to lead until a new manager is appointed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Healthcare Under Siege: FDA Crackdowns, Soccer Injuries, and Legal Battles
Willa Pearson: A New Record Holder in A-League Women's Soccer
Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal Shakes Referee Ranks
Soccer-Arsenal visit Burnley with early momentum in Premier League title race
PREVIEW-Soccer-Barcelona face Elche with Pedri out and squad plagued by injuries