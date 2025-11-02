Left Menu

Wolverhampton Wanderers Part Ways with Pereira Amid Crisis

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked their manager, Vitor Pereira, following a poor start to the Premier League season, leaving the team at the bottom of the table. Despite a contract extension and past achievements, significant losses like the 3-0 defeat at Fulham hastened his departure.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have terminated the contract of manager Vitor Pereira following a dismal start to the Premier League season, which left the team without a win and at the bottom of the standings.

The decision came after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham, intensifying pressure from fans and marking an end to Pereira's tenure less than two months after a contract extension.

Despite Pereira's past achievements with the team, results this season have been poor, and youth coaches James Collins and Richard Walker are set to lead until a new manager is appointed.

