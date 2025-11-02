Jannik Sinner's Triumph at Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner emerged victorious at the Paris Masters, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4) in a gripping final on Sunday. This win propelled Sinner back to the apex of the men's tennis rankings.

As the second seed, Sinner needed to win the final to overtake Carlos Alcaraz, becoming only the fourth player to capture the tournament without losing a set. His triumph adds a notable Masters crown to his achievements in 2025.

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, the loss marked a missed opportunity as victory was essential for securing his place in the season-ending ATP Finals. Meanwhile, Sinner's impressive run on indoor hardcourts continues, extending his streak to 26 consecutive wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)