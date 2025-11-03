India's Maiden Triumph: The Spin of Fate

India's cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched their first Women's World Cup title after a strategic masterstroke involving part-time spinner Shafali Verma. The match at DY Patil Stadium was marked by Verma's unexpected yet crucial bowling that turned the tide in India's favor.

South Africa seemed poised for a comfortable chase at 113-2 when Kaur made the bold decision to bring Verma into the attack. Despite Verma's prior wicketless performance in ODIs, she emerged as the player of the match by swiftly removing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, altering the course of the game dramatically.

Kaur's gamble was driven by her instinct, which she admitted during the presentation ceremony. "When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I went with my gut feeling," Kaur explained. Verma, a late entry into the team due to an injury to Pratika Rawal, rose to the occasion, exceeding expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)