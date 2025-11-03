Travis Head Eyes Ashes Preparation Amidst T20 Series

Australian batter Travis Head has taken a step back from the T20I squad against India to hone his red-ball skills in the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Ashes.

Despite managing just a modest performance in recent games, Head is set to feature in South Australia's upcoming Shield match against Tasmania, according to Cricket Australia.

The T20 series against India remains balanced at 1-1, with the decisive fourth match scheduled on the Gold Coast this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)