Travis Head Eyes Ashes Preparation Amidst T20 Series
Australian cricketer Travis Head has been released from the T20I squad against India to focus on red-ball practice for the upcoming Ashes series. Head is scheduled to play for South Australia's Sheffield Shield team next week. The T20 series against India is currently tied at 1-1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-11-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 05:27 IST
Australian batter Travis Head has taken a step back from the T20I squad against India to hone his red-ball skills in the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Ashes.
Despite managing just a modest performance in recent games, Head is set to feature in South Australia's upcoming Shield match against Tasmania, according to Cricket Australia.
The T20 series against India remains balanced at 1-1, with the decisive fourth match scheduled on the Gold Coast this Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
