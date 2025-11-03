Tennis Titans Sinner and Alcaraz Face Off in South Korea Exhibition

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are slated to clash in an exhibition match in South Korea this January, organizers announced Monday. As the leading figures in men's tennis, the duo aim to hone their skills ahead of the Australian Open. This event is part of the famous Hyundai Card Super Match at Incheon's Inspire Arena, set for January 10, mere days before Melbourne Park hosts the year's first Grand Slam.

Historically, this exhibition has been a stage for tennis luminaries such as Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Pete Sampras, along with female tennis icons like Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams. Although the prize money details for this highly anticipated match remain undisclosed, it promises excitement and a showcase of elite tennis talent.

With Sinner recently defeating Alcaraz at a high-profile tournament in Riyadh, stakes are high. The Italian secured a $6 million prize and regained the world number one ranking after a victory at the Paris Masters, unseating Alcaraz. Their latest battleground will mark another chapter in their evolving rivalry—a fierce contest that has seen each overcome the other on the sport's grandest stages, including the French Open and Wimbledon finals earlier this year.