Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their triumphant maiden ICC World Cup win.

Expressing his admiration in a post on X, Bachchan lauded India's impressive victory over the formidable South African team.

The historic win, marked by a 52-run lead, unfolded in Navi Mumbai, bringing immense pride to the nation and cementing the team as world champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)