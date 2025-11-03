Left Menu

Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan praised the Indian women's cricket team for their first ICC World Cup win, defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Bachchan expressed immense pride in their achievement and congratulated the team for their historic victory, which symbolized a monumental moment for Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:59 IST
Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their triumphant maiden ICC World Cup win.

Expressing his admiration in a post on X, Bachchan lauded India's impressive victory over the formidable South African team.

The historic win, marked by a 52-run lead, unfolded in Navi Mumbai, bringing immense pride to the nation and cementing the team as world champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025