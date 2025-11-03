Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan praised the Indian women's cricket team for their first ICC World Cup win, defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Bachchan expressed immense pride in their achievement and congratulated the team for their historic victory, which symbolized a monumental moment for Indian cricket.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their triumphant maiden ICC World Cup win.
Expressing his admiration in a post on X, Bachchan lauded India's impressive victory over the formidable South African team.
The historic win, marked by a 52-run lead, unfolded in Navi Mumbai, bringing immense pride to the nation and cementing the team as world champions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Women's Cricket Team Triumphs in Historic World Cup Victory
Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat World Series Victory Amid Gripping Finale
India Celebrates Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory
Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches ODI World Cup
India's Women Cricket Team Secures Historic World Cup Victory