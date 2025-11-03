India's Women Cricketers Turn Dreams into Reality with Historic World Cup Win

In a stunning display of skill and determination, India's women cricketers clinched their first-ever World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday. The victory, hailed as 'historic' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unfolded in front of a jubilant crowd at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed their admiration for the team's perseverance, applauding the women for inspiring the nation and encouraging future athletes. Harmanpreet Kaur, the team captain, described the win as a potential transformative moment for women's cricket in India.

The Indian cricket board announced a reward of 510 million rupees for the team's achievement, highlighting the importance of this victory in the realm of women's sports. The triumph echoes the impact of India's 1983 men's World Cup win, symbolizing hope and ambition for young girls nationwide.