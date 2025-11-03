Left Menu

South Africa's Rollercoaster Ride in Women's Cricket World Cup Finals

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt expressed her frustration over losing key wickets to part-timer Shafali Verma during the Women's World Cup final against India. Despite facing recent World Cup losses, Wolvaardt emphasized the rise of women's cricket in South Africa and remained optimistic about their future potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:37 IST
Laura Wolvaardt

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt voiced her disappointment after losing crucial wickets to part-timer Shafali Verma in the Women's World Cup final against India. Despite playing well throughout the tournament, South Africa fell short, finishing on the losing side for the third consecutive ICC final.

Wolvaardt praised their domestic advancements, highlighting the introduction of domestic contracts that strengthened their squad depth. The captain remained optimistic, proud of their consistent appearances in finals, asserting that their domestic system is heading in the right direction.

On a personal note, Wolvaardt excelled during the tournament, scoring 571 runs with an average of 71.37. She acknowledged adopting a more aggressive approach, which proved effective throughout the competition.

