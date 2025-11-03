Sinner and Alcaraz Battle for ATP No. 1: A Tennis Rivalry Intensifies

The battle for the top spot in tennis is heating up, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continue their intense rivalry this year. Currently, Sinner leads the ATP rankings following his Paris Masters victory, ousting Alcaraz, who held the position for nearly two months.

However, the volatile nature of tennis rankings means Alcaraz is poised to reclaim the top position next week due to scheduled point deductions. The upcoming ATP Finals in Turin will be pivotal, as the players are separated by just 250 points, with Alcaraz needing to win three matches for a year-end No. 1.

While Sinner enters Turin with a winning streak and the advantage of playing on his favorite surface, Alcaraz faces challenges, including an indoor venue disadvantage. Meanwhile, other players jockey for finals qualification, with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti battling for the last spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)