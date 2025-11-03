Shafali Varma's Stellar Show Steers India to ICC Women's World Cup Glory

In a standout performance at the ICC Women's World Cup, India's Shafali Varma emerged as the driving force behind India's victorious campaign. Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised the youngster for her triumphant return to the squad, noting that the gamble of selecting her paid off handsomely in the final against South Africa.

Shafali's journey saw a dramatic twist as she transitioned from an underperforming ODI player to a match-winner. Her explosive innings of 87 runs set a new record for the highest score by an Indian woman in a World Cup final. Her bowling spell of 2/36 was equally impressive, as she took crucial wickets, including that of seasoned all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Hussain also highlighted Shafali's evolution since her debut as a fearless teeanger in T20Is, and how she overcame challenges with short-ball tactics. Despite being left out at times, Shafali's powerful comeback filled the void left by Pratika Rawal's injury, helping India post a challenging total of 298/7. Her formidable partnership with Smriti Mandhana and a strong finish from Deepti Sharma ensured India's first-ever World Cup win, as South Africa faltered in their chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)