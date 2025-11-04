Rybakina Stuns Swiatek to Reach WTA Finals Semi-Finals

In an electrifying showdown at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Elena Rybakina amassed a spectacular victory over world number two Iga Swiatek, advancing to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament. Rybakina's triumph was characterized by a resilient comeback, overturning an initial set deficit.

Swiatek began strong, clinching the first set 6-3 by targeting Rybakina's weaknesses. However, Rybakina adjusted her strategy, capitalizing on Swiatek's faltering form and high error count, particularly in the second and third sets. This victory marks Rybakina's first win over Swiatek in their last five encounters.

Simultaneously, Amanda Anisimova secured a victory against Madison Keys in a tense three-set battle. Anisimova showcased remarkable determination, overcoming a first-set loss to claim the second and third sets. The victories set the stage for intriguing future matchups, as Rybakina faces Keys and Anisimova takes on Swiatek in the upcoming rounds.