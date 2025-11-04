Left Menu

Rybakina Stuns Swiatek to Reach WTA Finals Semi-Finals

Elena Rybakina overcame top-seed Iga Swiatek with a commanding comeback, securing her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals in Riyadh. Despite a strong start from Swiatek, Rybakina dominated the subsequent sets, exploiting Swiatek's unforced errors. Amanda Anisimova also advanced, defeating Madison Keys in a hard-fought three-setter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 01:02 IST
Elena Rybakina

In an electrifying showdown at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Elena Rybakina amassed a spectacular victory over world number two Iga Swiatek, advancing to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament. Rybakina's triumph was characterized by a resilient comeback, overturning an initial set deficit.

Swiatek began strong, clinching the first set 6-3 by targeting Rybakina's weaknesses. However, Rybakina adjusted her strategy, capitalizing on Swiatek's faltering form and high error count, particularly in the second and third sets. This victory marks Rybakina's first win over Swiatek in their last five encounters.

Simultaneously, Amanda Anisimova secured a victory against Madison Keys in a tense three-set battle. Anisimova showcased remarkable determination, overcoming a first-set loss to claim the second and third sets. The victories set the stage for intriguing future matchups, as Rybakina faces Keys and Anisimova takes on Swiatek in the upcoming rounds.

