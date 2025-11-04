Left Menu

Djokovic Confirms ATP Finals Return, Set for Turin

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin, reassuring fans after opting out last year's finale due to an injury. With his involvement, only one qualifying spot remains, leaving Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime in a competitive scramble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:16 IST
Djokovic Confirms ATP Finals Return, Set for Turin
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, according to Italian Tennis Federation chief Angelo Binaghi, dispelling fears that he might withdraw from the event.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and world number five had withdrawn from last year's season finale due to injury and skipped the Paris Masters this season. His last match was a semifinal loss to Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters in October.

Djokovic's participation ensures one remaining qualifying spot for the tournament, leaving a fierce competition for the slot between ninth-ranked Italian Lorenzo Musetti and eighth-ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025