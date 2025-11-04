Djokovic Confirms ATP Finals Return, Set for Turin

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, according to Italian Tennis Federation chief Angelo Binaghi, dispelling fears that he might withdraw from the event.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and world number five had withdrawn from last year's season finale due to injury and skipped the Paris Masters this season. His last match was a semifinal loss to Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters in October.

Djokovic's participation ensures one remaining qualifying spot for the tournament, leaving a fierce competition for the slot between ninth-ranked Italian Lorenzo Musetti and eighth-ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.