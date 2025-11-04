Rising Stars Asia Cup: A New Dawn for Indian Cricket

In a bid to unearth emerging cricket talent, India A, under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma, is gearing up for the Rising Stars Asia Cup set to take place in Doha from November 14 to 23. The team, highlighted by teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and IPL star Priyansh Arya, is placed in Group B alongside strong contenders such as Oman, UAE, and Pakistan A.

Suryavanshi, who etched his name as the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, and Arya, notable for his IPL performances, are among the promising players aiming to make a mark on this international platform. India A begins their campaign against the UAE before a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan A on November 16.

The selection by the Senior Men's Selection Committee signifies India's strategic blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned prowess. This year's decision to feature a composite team bucks the prior trend of strictly Under-23 squads, reflecting the evolving nature of developmental cricket programs worldwide.

