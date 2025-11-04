Left Menu

Shake-Up in Pakistan Women's Cricket: PCB Part Ways with Coach Muhammad Wasim

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed women's team head coach Muhammad Wasim following a poor performance in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Pakistan, who qualified by topping qualifiers, ended last in the tournament. His contract expired, and PCB looks for a new coach, considering foreign and domestic options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:31 IST
Shake-Up in Pakistan Women's Cricket: PCB Part Ways with Coach Muhammad Wasim
Pakistan Cricket Board
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ended its association with women's team head coach Muhammad Wasim following the team's disappointing outing at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Pakistan, although qualified with top performance in the Lahore qualifiers, finished last among eight teams.

PCB confirmed Wasim's contract concluded with the tournament, prompting their decision not to renew it while pursuing a new coaching direction. The team, under Fatima Sana's captaincy, faced four losses and three weather-abandoned matches across the event hosted in Colombo.

A source revealed PCB's interest in a foreign coach, yet if prospects fall through, former captain Bismah Maroof might be considered. The shift aims at revamping the support staff in upcoming days to enhance team performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025