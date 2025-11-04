Shake-Up in Pakistan Women's Cricket: PCB Part Ways with Coach Muhammad Wasim

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ended its association with women's team head coach Muhammad Wasim following the team's disappointing outing at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Pakistan, although qualified with top performance in the Lahore qualifiers, finished last among eight teams.

PCB confirmed Wasim's contract concluded with the tournament, prompting their decision not to renew it while pursuing a new coaching direction. The team, under Fatima Sana's captaincy, faced four losses and three weather-abandoned matches across the event hosted in Colombo.

A source revealed PCB's interest in a foreign coach, yet if prospects fall through, former captain Bismah Maroof might be considered. The shift aims at revamping the support staff in upcoming days to enhance team performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)