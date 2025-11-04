Left Menu

Ashwin's BBL Dream Derailed: Knee Injury Sidelines Cricket Star

Ravichandran Ashwin's anticipatory debut in the Australian Big Bash League is hindered by a knee injury, ruling him out of the season. The former Indian cricketer was gearing up for the league, following his retirement from the IPL. His absence impacts both the BBL15 and Hong Kong Sixes campaigns.

Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin's eagerly awaited stint in the Australian Big Bash League has been abruptly halted by a knee injury. The veteran off-spinner will miss the entire season with Sydney Thunder due to the setback.

Ashwin recently retired from international cricket and the IPL to pursue T20 leagues worldwide, including the BBL, The Hundred, and SA20. While training in Chennai, he sustained the injury, necessitating a medical procedure that unfortunately sidelines him from BBL15.

The Sydney Thunder, affected by Ashwin's absence, remains optimistic. Thunder's general manager, Trent Copeland, expressed disappointment but emphasized the potential for Ashwin's involvement later, highlighting the squad's solid championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

