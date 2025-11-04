Tragedy Strikes Serbian Football: Coach Mladen Zizovic Dies During Match
Serbian football coach Mladen Zizovic tragically passed away from a heart attack during a match at Mladost Lucani. Recently appointed head coach of FK Radnicki 1923, Zizovic was fondly remembered by his club. His passing led to emotional scenes on the pitch, and the match was abandoned.
Serbian football was plunged into mourning when FK Radnicki 1923's head coach, Mladen Zizovic, died during a league match on Monday.
The 44-year-old suffered a heart attack in the first half at Mladost Lucani, mere weeks after taking charge of the team. His passing led to the match's abandonment as emotional teammates reacted to the tragic news.
The Serbian football association hailed Zizovic as a great professional and a genuine sportsman. His demise represents a significant loss to the footballing community, cutting short a life dedicated to the sport.
