Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Serbian Football: Coach Mladen Zizovic Dies During Match

Serbian football coach Mladen Zizovic tragically passed away from a heart attack during a match at Mladost Lucani. Recently appointed head coach of FK Radnicki 1923, Zizovic was fondly remembered by his club. His passing led to emotional scenes on the pitch, and the match was abandoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Serbian Football: Coach Mladen Zizovic Dies During Match

Serbian football was plunged into mourning when FK Radnicki 1923's head coach, Mladen Zizovic, died during a league match on Monday.

The 44-year-old suffered a heart attack in the first half at Mladost Lucani, mere weeks after taking charge of the team. His passing led to the match's abandonment as emotional teammates reacted to the tragic news.

The Serbian football association hailed Zizovic as a great professional and a genuine sportsman. His demise represents a significant loss to the footballing community, cutting short a life dedicated to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025