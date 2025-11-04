Young Golfers Shine in U.S. Kids India Delhi NCR Tour
Aadya Kaushal showcased excellent golfing skills at the U.S. Kids India Delhi NCR Tour, carding 5-under 67. Naaysha Sinha and Naina Kapoor also impressed with their performances. Among boys, Vedant Paul stood out with a score of 1-over 73. Various young golfers competed in age-specific categories.
Aadya Kaushal put on a dazzling display of skill in the U.S. Kids India Delhi NCR Tour. Her score of 5-under 67 in the girls' 9-10 section set the benchmark at the prestigious Classic Golf and Country Club.
The course, crafted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, witnessed Kaushal execute eight birdies, including an impressive four in a row on the front nine and a trio on the back nine. Despite her aggressive play, Kaushal dropped three shots, affirming the challenge posed by professional-level competition.
Other talented young golfers featured prominently, such as Naaysha Sinha and Naina Kapoor, who had notable rounds in their categories. Among the boys, Vedant Paul emerged as the top performer, illustrating the event's high competitiveness and talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)