Young Golfers Shine in U.S. Kids India Delhi NCR Tour

Aadya Kaushal put on a dazzling display of skill in the U.S. Kids India Delhi NCR Tour. Her score of 5-under 67 in the girls' 9-10 section set the benchmark at the prestigious Classic Golf and Country Club.

The course, crafted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, witnessed Kaushal execute eight birdies, including an impressive four in a row on the front nine and a trio on the back nine. Despite her aggressive play, Kaushal dropped three shots, affirming the challenge posed by professional-level competition.

Other talented young golfers featured prominently, such as Naaysha Sinha and Naina Kapoor, who had notable rounds in their categories. Among the boys, Vedant Paul emerged as the top performer, illustrating the event's high competitiveness and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)