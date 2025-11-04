Triumphant Team India: Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Victory and Overflowing Emotions

Indian women's cricket reached a historic milestone as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led Team India to their inaugural ICC Women's World Cup title, triumphing over South Africa in the final held at Navi Mumbai. The occasion was filled with pride and nostalgia for Harmanpreet's family, who shared their emotional journey from prayers to jubilant celebrations.

Harmanpreet's mother, Satwinder Kaur, recounted their conversation before the crucial match, "She asked me to pray to God for victory." The win was followed by a wave of congratulations, including from Punjab's Chief Minister. "We hope Team India continues this momentum and wins more titles," she added.

Harmanpreet's father, Harmandar Singh, expressed pride in the team's collective effort. "Each player contributed meaningfully," he remarked. Harmanpreet's heroics included 260 runs over nine matches and a pivotal 89-run innings in the semifinal. In the final, Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58 underpinned India's impressive total, with Deepti later earning 'Player of the Tournament' honors.

India's bowlers subdued their opponents, with only South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt showing resistance through her solo century. The victory elicited overwhelming emotion, witnessed by iconic figures like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, who joined in celebrating the title triumph. The presence of Rohit Sharma at the stadium amplified the emotional amplitude post-victory celebrations.

Post-match, Harmanpreet paid tribute to her mentors Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra for their unwavering support throughout her 16-year journey. "They were instrumental in shaping my career," she reflected, "sharing the title-winning moment with them was particularly poignant." The triumph marks a significant chapter in Indian women's cricket, with players and fans cherishing the newfound glory.

