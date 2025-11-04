Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Sean Williams will no longer be part of his national team after admitting to a drug addiction, as revealed in a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday.

An investigation followed Williams' unexpected withdrawal from the squad ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers in September. During this probe, Williams admitted to battling drug addiction and voluntarily sought rehabilitation, according to ZC.

ZC expressed concerns that Williams' withdrawal was linked to impending drug tests at the tournament. Despite his career achievements, Williams will not be considered for the national team again, and his contract will lapse at the year's end.

