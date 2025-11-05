Epic NFL Trade Deadline: Big Moves Redefine Teams

The NFL trade deadline brought a flurry of high-profile transactions that reshaped several teams' rosters. The Indianapolis Colts made waves by acquiring cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets for two first-round picks, marking a notable addition to their defensive lineup.

The Los Angeles Chargers strengthened their offensive line by trading for Trevor Penning, a former first-round draft pick from the New Orleans Saints. Seattle bolstered their receiver corps by obtaining Rashid Shaheed, known for his speed, through a deal with the Saints.

In another significant trade, the Dallas Cowboys secured defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets just before the deadline. Additionally, a lawsuit involving Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and transactions related to Kawhi Leonard highlighted the intersection of sports and legal affairs.

