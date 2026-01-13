Tensions Rise as Police Monitoring Sparks Fear in Kashmiri Mosques
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has raised concerns over police activities in Kashmir, viewing them as violations of constitutional rights. The police are collecting sensitive information on mosques and religious committee members, sparking anxiety and distrust among the Muslim community and religious institutions.
The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, voiced significant apprehensions on Tuesday regarding recent police activities in Kashmir. The group claims these efforts intrude upon constitutional rights by demanding detailed information about mosques and their management committees.
The MMU conveyed its dissatisfaction with the data collection, urging the Lieutenant Governor's administration to stop this initiative immediately. The organization asserts that the profiling undermines the autonomy of religious entities and constitutional liberties, particularly concerning religious freedom and privacy.
Officials have initiated a profiling process concerning mosques and associated individuals in Kashmir, following a 'white collar' terror module discovery last year. The MMU has highlighted the indiscriminate collection of sensitive data, warning it incites fear and damages trust within the Muslim community.
