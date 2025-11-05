India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup
India's women's cricket team clinched the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup by defeating South Africa in an exhilarating final. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his congratulations. The event set multiple records, capturing international attention and marking India's first title on home soil amid remarkable individual performances.
In a historic achievement, the Indian women's cricket team secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory by defeating South Africa in the 2025 final. The triumph, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd in Navi Mumbai, marked a significant milestone as India became the fourth nation to lift the prestigious trophy.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his congratulations to the 'Women in Blue,' praising their 'outstanding' performance after watching highlights of the thrilling match. Luxon quipped that while his hopes were pinned on New Zealand, he was glad to see Australia's dominance challenged by India.
The tournament set new standards for women's cricket, drawing record-breaking attendance and spotlighting individual talents. India's Deepti Sharma was acclaimed as Player of the Tournament, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt topped the batting charts. The series was a test of endurance and prowess, etching new records both on the field and in the history books.
