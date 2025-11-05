Left Menu

India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

India's women's cricket team clinched the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup by defeating South Africa in an exhilarating final. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his congratulations. The event set multiple records, capturing international attention and marking India's first title on home soil amid remarkable individual performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:45 IST
India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a historic achievement, the Indian women's cricket team secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory by defeating South Africa in the 2025 final. The triumph, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd in Navi Mumbai, marked a significant milestone as India became the fourth nation to lift the prestigious trophy.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his congratulations to the 'Women in Blue,' praising their 'outstanding' performance after watching highlights of the thrilling match. Luxon quipped that while his hopes were pinned on New Zealand, he was glad to see Australia's dominance challenged by India.

The tournament set new standards for women's cricket, drawing record-breaking attendance and spotlighting individual talents. India's Deepti Sharma was acclaimed as Player of the Tournament, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt topped the batting charts. The series was a test of endurance and prowess, etching new records both on the field and in the history books.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

 India
2
Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

 India
3
Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Co...

 Global
4
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025