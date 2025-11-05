West Indies Triumph in Narrow Win Against New Zealand in T20 Opener

The West Indies cricket team showcased a brilliant bowling performance to snatch a seven-run victory over New Zealand in the opening game of their five-match Twenty20 series.

Captain Shai Hope led the batting with a top score of 53, helping the West Indies to post a manageable total of 164-6.

Despite a valiant effort by New Zealand's Mitch Santner, who scored a fierce 55, the New Zealand batting lineup crumbled, allowing the West Indies bowlers to clinch the win at Eden Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)