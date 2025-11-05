Indian Golfers Gear Up for Aramco China Championship

Four Indian golfers, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik, are set to compete in the Aramco China Championship, marking the penultimate event of the Ladies European Tour.

Diksha returns after skipping the Wistron Ladies Open, which was affected by heavy rains, while Pranavi, Avani, and Tvesa participated, aiming for redemption following mixed results.

The championship will also showcase last year's Order of Merit winner Chiara Tamburlini and current leader Shannon Tan, both vying to strengthen their standings amid the competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)