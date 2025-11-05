Left Menu

Indian Golfers Gear Up for Aramco China Championship

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik prepare for the Aramco China Championship as the Ladies European Tour's penultimate event approaches. With varied recent performances, these golfers aim for better outcomes. The event also features Chiara Tamburlini and Shannon Tan, strong contenders in the Order of Merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:54 IST
Indian Golfers Gear Up for Aramco China Championship
Four Indian golfers, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik, are set to compete in the Aramco China Championship, marking the penultimate event of the Ladies European Tour.

Diksha returns after skipping the Wistron Ladies Open, which was affected by heavy rains, while Pranavi, Avani, and Tvesa participated, aiming for redemption following mixed results.

The championship will also showcase last year's Order of Merit winner Chiara Tamburlini and current leader Shannon Tan, both vying to strengthen their standings amid the competitive field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

