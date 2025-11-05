Left Menu

Umed Kumar Takes Commanding Lead at Dilip Tirkey Invitational

Umed Kumar surged to a three-shot lead in the second round of the PGTI NEXGEN's Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025 at Bhubaneswar Golf Club with a two-under 70. His performance puts him closer to a second NEXGEN title, while Sanjeev Kumar and Divesh Rana are close contenders in the competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:07 IST
Umed Kumar Takes Commanding Lead at Dilip Tirkey Invitational
Umed Kumar (Photo: PGTI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense day at the Bhubaneswar Golf Club, Umed Kumar took a commanding lead with a two-under par 70, ascending to a three-shot advantage at the PGTI NEXGEN's Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025. Kumar, who originates from Chandimandir, Haryana, now boasts a seven-under total of 137, positioning him strongly for a second NEXGEN title this season.

Overnight joint leader Divesh Rana slipped to second place with a score of 73, bringing his total to four-under 140, while Sanjeev Kumar climbed four spots to secure third at three-under 141, following a flawless round of 69. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes are on Umed and Sanjeev, given the Rs 20 lakh event's high stakes and support from Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.

Umed Kumar, currently second in the NEXGEN Order of Merit, is a top contender for the top spot, which would grant him a PGTI main tour exemption next year. His consistent putting performance, despite struggles on the fairways, has kept him in a promising position. As he steers through the final rounds, Kumar acknowledges the necessity of maintaining ball accuracy on tight fairways to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
Sampat Singh's Political Homecoming: A Shift from Congress to INLD

Sampat Singh's Political Homecoming: A Shift from Congress to INLD

 India
3
Arrest Made in Gruesome Murder of Delhi Jal Board Assistant Engineer

Arrest Made in Gruesome Murder of Delhi Jal Board Assistant Engineer

 India
4
Britannia Industries Achieves Notable Profit Growth Amid Cost Optimization

Britannia Industries Achieves Notable Profit Growth Amid Cost Optimization

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025