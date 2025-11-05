Umed Kumar Takes Commanding Lead at Dilip Tirkey Invitational

In an intense day at the Bhubaneswar Golf Club, Umed Kumar took a commanding lead with a two-under par 70, ascending to a three-shot advantage at the PGTI NEXGEN's Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025. Kumar, who originates from Chandimandir, Haryana, now boasts a seven-under total of 137, positioning him strongly for a second NEXGEN title this season.

Overnight joint leader Divesh Rana slipped to second place with a score of 73, bringing his total to four-under 140, while Sanjeev Kumar climbed four spots to secure third at three-under 141, following a flawless round of 69. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes are on Umed and Sanjeev, given the Rs 20 lakh event's high stakes and support from Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.

Umed Kumar, currently second in the NEXGEN Order of Merit, is a top contender for the top spot, which would grant him a PGTI main tour exemption next year. His consistent putting performance, despite struggles on the fairways, has kept him in a promising position. As he steers through the final rounds, Kumar acknowledges the necessity of maintaining ball accuracy on tight fairways to secure victory.

