Chhattisgarh's Akanksha Satyavanshi: Behind India's World Cup Win

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a financial reward for Akanksha Satyavanshi, the Indian women's cricket team's physiotherapist, lauding her contribution to the team's success in securing their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

The Chief Minister emphasized Satyavanshi's role in maintaining the fitness and recovery of the players. Her work has not only strengthened Team India but has also brought significant international recognition to the country.

Sai described Satyavanshi's accomplishments as a source of inspiration for Chhattisgarh. He highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to nurture young sports talents, aiming for more international successes.

