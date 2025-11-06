Anisimova Triumphs Over Swiatek to Book Semi-final Spot at WTA Finals
Amanda Anisimova secured her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals after a hard-fought victory against Iga Swiatek. This marks a significant comeback for Anisimova, who lost decisively to Swiatek earlier this year. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina also advanced with a win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.
In a gripping encounter at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Amanda Anisimova battled past Iga Swiatek 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to secure a semi-final berth. The intense match unfolded after their storied rivalry began this year, with Swiatek having previously overpowered Anisimova with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing at Wimbledon.
The duel saw 12 consecutive serves held before Swiatek claimed the first set via a tiebreaker. The narrative shifted in the second set as Anisimova amped up her play to force a decider, eventually triumphing to seal her comeback at the King Saud University Sports Arena.
Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina continued her dominant form, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 6-4. Rybakina's victory came following Madison Keys' withdrawal due to illness, setting the stage for the next round in the Serena Williams group.
