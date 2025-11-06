Left Menu

Anisimova Triumphs Over Swiatek to Book Semi-final Spot at WTA Finals

Amanda Anisimova secured her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals after a hard-fought victory against Iga Swiatek. This marks a significant comeback for Anisimova, who lost decisively to Swiatek earlier this year. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina also advanced with a win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:18 IST
Amanda Anisimova

In a gripping encounter at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Amanda Anisimova battled past Iga Swiatek 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to secure a semi-final berth. The intense match unfolded after their storied rivalry began this year, with Swiatek having previously overpowered Anisimova with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing at Wimbledon.

The duel saw 12 consecutive serves held before Swiatek claimed the first set via a tiebreaker. The narrative shifted in the second set as Anisimova amped up her play to force a decider, eventually triumphing to seal her comeback at the King Saud University Sports Arena.

Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina continued her dominant form, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 6-4. Rybakina's victory came following Madison Keys' withdrawal due to illness, setting the stage for the next round in the Serena Williams group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties

Shockwaves in Chicago: Daycare Raid Sparks Immigration Debate

