Major Sports Updates: Player Movements, Injuries, and Hall of Fame Prospects

Seattle Mariners postseason standout Jorge Polanco has decided to become a free agent, opting out of a $6 million contract for 2026, the team announced Wednesday. After a stellar season, the Mariners are keen on retaining his services for a third year.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans is ruled out for their Week 10 encounter against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Backup Davis Mills will take over the starting role, with head coach DeMeco Ryans confirming Stroud's absence under concussion protocols.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers despite sustaining a rib injury. Head coach Sean McVay stated that rib imaging cleared Nacua, who will be limited in practice but is anticipated to participate in Sunday's NFC West clash.