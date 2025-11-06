Pat Cummins Eyes Comeback for Ashes Day-Nighter

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is on the recovery path and targeting the second Ashes test against England as his comeback game. The paceman, recovering from a lower-back injury, aims to bowl at the Gabba's day-nighter starting December 4 in Brisbane.

Sidelined since July, Cummins has been ruled out of the series opener in Perth, where Steve Smith will temporarily take over captaincy duties. Expected to fill Cummins' spot in the pace attack is Scott Boland. Despite his absence in the first match, Cummins is optimistic about resuming action soon.

The Australian fast bowler emphasized the uncertainty of his role over the series but is eager to participate as much as he can, balancing recovery and performance demands. Australia has announced its squad for the Perth test, including bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)