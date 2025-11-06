Shao Jiayi: Leading China's Football Revival

In a landmark decision, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has appointed former international midfielder Shao Jiayi as the new head coach of the national team. This makes him the first Chinese national to assume the position since Li Xiaopeng in 2002. Shao succeeds Dejan Durdevic, who held the role temporarily after Branko Ivankovic was dismissed following China's World Cup qualifier exit in June.

The CFA, after considering several international coaches, opted for the 45-year-old due to his expertise and alignment with the national team's long-term development goals. "Taking into full consideration the experience and lessons of previous national team coach selections, the current situation and level of Chinese men's football, the long-term development of the national team, as well as the qualities and coaching abilities of the candidates and expert opinions, the CFA ... decided to appoint Shao Jiayi," stated the CFA on Wednesday.

Shao's rich football career includes 40 caps for China and significant spells with German clubs, 1860 Munich and Energie Cottbus. His coaching credentials were further bolstered by his role as an assistant to Aleksandar Jankovic with the national team, and most recently, as the head coach of Chinese Super League team Qingdao West Coast. This new appointment marks China's determination to revive its football glory, recalling their only World Cup appearance in 2002.

