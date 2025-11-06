Sneh Rana: A Beacon of Pride for Uttarakhand in Women's Cricket
Sneh Rana's stellar performance in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 brought glory to Uttarakhand and India. Her dedication and talent earned appreciation from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who announced a Rs 50 lakh grant in her honor. Rana serves as an inspiration for the youth, especially daughters in the region.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised cricketer Sneh Rana for her remarkable performance in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, highlighting her as a source of pride for Uttarakhand.
Following India's victory over South Africa, Dhami announced a Rs 50 lakh grant for Rana, celebrating the team's historic win and marking India's first Women's World Cup title.
Rana's determination serves as an inspiration for the youth, particularly young women in Uttarakhand, according to the chief minister, who pledged continuous support for sportspersons in the state.
