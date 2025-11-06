Left Menu

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Embarks on Pan-India Tour

The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy is set to travel across 20 Indian cities for an extensive tour. The journey starts during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, aiming to spread excitement nationwide for the upcoming event co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:48 IST
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Embarks on Pan-India Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy is about to capture the hearts of sports enthusiasts across India as it embarks on a tour covering 20 cities nationwide, with festivities kicking off this Friday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other dignitaries will inaugurate the tour during the Hockey India centenary celebrations. This marks a significant chapter for Indian hockey, showcasing the largest-ever Junior World Cup edition with 24 teams.

The tour will touch cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Hyderabad before returning to Tamil Nadu. This initiative intends to bring the iconic silverware closer to fans and elevate excitement for the co-hosted tournament in Chennai and Madurai, scheduled from November 28 to December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

 India
2
Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in last decade: FM.

Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have ...

 Global
3
German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

 India
4
Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025