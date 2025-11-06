Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Embarks on Pan-India Tour

The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy is about to capture the hearts of sports enthusiasts across India as it embarks on a tour covering 20 cities nationwide, with festivities kicking off this Friday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other dignitaries will inaugurate the tour during the Hockey India centenary celebrations. This marks a significant chapter for Indian hockey, showcasing the largest-ever Junior World Cup edition with 24 teams.

The tour will touch cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Hyderabad before returning to Tamil Nadu. This initiative intends to bring the iconic silverware closer to fans and elevate excitement for the co-hosted tournament in Chennai and Madurai, scheduled from November 28 to December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)