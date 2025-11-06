India's Triumph: A New Era for Women's Cricket

Former Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has praised the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ICC Women's World Cup victory, describing it as a significant milestone for women's sports worldwide. Waugh believes this achievement will inspire young girls across India, encouraging them to pursue careers in professional cricket.

After years of near-misses, India's women's cricket team finally realized their dream of winning the ICC Women's World Cup. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a commanding performance, driven by exceptional all-round displays from Shafali Verma, who scored 87 runs and took 2 wickets for 36 runs, and Deepti Sharma, who contributed 58 runs and claimed 5 wickets for 39 runs. The victory is expected to inspire millions and serve as a motivational tale for future cricketers.

This triumph places India among the elite nations of women's cricket, joining Australia, England, and New Zealand as World Cup winners. Notably, India accomplished this feat on home soil for the first time. Deepti Sharma's outstanding tournament performance earned her the Player of the Tournament title, as she became the first player to score over 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in a Women's World Cup.