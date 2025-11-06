Left Menu

India's Triumph: A New Era for Women's Cricket

Steve Waugh lauds India's women's cricket team for their ICC World Cup victory. The win marks a milestone for women's sports and promises a brighter future for young female cricketers in India. The team's achievements, led by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, signal an impending boom in Indian women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:09 IST
India's Triumph: A New Era for Women's Cricket
Steve Waugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has praised the Indian women's cricket team for their historic ICC Women's World Cup victory, describing it as a significant milestone for women's sports worldwide. Waugh believes this achievement will inspire young girls across India, encouraging them to pursue careers in professional cricket.

After years of near-misses, India's women's cricket team finally realized their dream of winning the ICC Women's World Cup. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a commanding performance, driven by exceptional all-round displays from Shafali Verma, who scored 87 runs and took 2 wickets for 36 runs, and Deepti Sharma, who contributed 58 runs and claimed 5 wickets for 39 runs. The victory is expected to inspire millions and serve as a motivational tale for future cricketers.

This triumph places India among the elite nations of women's cricket, joining Australia, England, and New Zealand as World Cup winners. Notably, India accomplished this feat on home soil for the first time. Deepti Sharma's outstanding tournament performance earned her the Player of the Tournament title, as she became the first player to score over 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in a Women's World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jihad' Debate

Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jih...

 India
2
Global Leaders Urged to Lead Climate Action at Brazil Summit

Global Leaders Urged to Lead Climate Action at Brazil Summit

 Brazil
3
Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured

Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured

 India
4
Union Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Elections

Union Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025