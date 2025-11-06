Left Menu

England Rugby Team's Strategic Overhaul for Fiji Clash

The England rugby team has made seven changes for their match against Fiji. Star players Marcus Smith and Fin Smith return, aiming to overcome Fiji in the Rugby World Cup. Chandler Cunningham-South steps in as Number Eight, while Ellis Genge captains the revamped squad facing the ominous Fiji challenge.

06-11-2025
In a strategic reshuffle, the England rugby team announced seven changes for the upcoming match against Fiji, bringing back key players Marcus Smith and Fin Smith. Smith takes the fullback position, stepping in for the injured Freddie Steward, while Fin Smith replaces George Ford in the lineup named by coach Steve Borthwick.

In the forwards, Chandler Cunningham-South is set to start at Number Eight, with Ben Earl moving to openside flanker. Ellis Genge takes over the captaincy in the absence of Maro Itoje, who will start from the bench, marking his first replacement appearance since 2017.

This restructured squad aims to reverse their previous loss to Fiji at Twickenham during tournament warm-ups. With the upcoming challenge presented by Fiji's physical and skillful play, Coach Borthwick emphasizes the need for precision and discipline. England seeks redemption and aims to deliver a praiseworthy performance in front of their home crowd.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

