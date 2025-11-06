England Rugby Team's Strategic Overhaul for Fiji Clash

In a strategic reshuffle, the England rugby team announced seven changes for the upcoming match against Fiji, bringing back key players Marcus Smith and Fin Smith. Smith takes the fullback position, stepping in for the injured Freddie Steward, while Fin Smith replaces George Ford in the lineup named by coach Steve Borthwick.

In the forwards, Chandler Cunningham-South is set to start at Number Eight, with Ben Earl moving to openside flanker. Ellis Genge takes over the captaincy in the absence of Maro Itoje, who will start from the bench, marking his first replacement appearance since 2017.

This restructured squad aims to reverse their previous loss to Fiji at Twickenham during tournament warm-ups. With the upcoming challenge presented by Fiji's physical and skillful play, Coach Borthwick emphasizes the need for precision and discipline. England seeks redemption and aims to deliver a praiseworthy performance in front of their home crowd.

