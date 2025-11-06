Sports Legends Unite to Propel NWSL Growth
Sports icons like Alex Morgan and Magic Johnson join a new advisory board to boost the NWSL. The board aims to expand partnerships and strengthen the league amidst competitive pressures and past scandals. Significant figures, including Eli Manning, are involved to build a movement for women's sports.
Soccer icon Alex Morgan, alongside sports legends like Ken Griffey Jr. and Magic Johnson, has joined a new advisory board dedicated to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) growth. This development underscores the league's ambitions amidst the increasing competitiveness in women's sports.
Commissioner Jessica Berman expressed enthusiasm about the diverse group of cultural icons and leaders now involved, highlighting their potential influence. The board's mission includes expanding partnerships and enhancing the league's position, showcasing a pivotal moment for women's sports expansion.
The NWSL, which recently overcame significant challenges, including a scandal four years ago, now welcomes household names and expands with new teams like Boston Legacy and Denver Summit in 2026. Established European soccer leagues present competition, but American sports figures are set to create a lasting impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
