Muhammad Irfan Khan Leads Young Squad in Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament

Muhammad Irfan Khan, previously omitted from Pakistan's white-ball squad, has been selected as the captain for the Asian Cup Rising Stars tournament, set to take place in Doha later this month. The young squad was revealed by national selectors on Friday.

The team is a blend of emerging talent and a few players with experience on the senior squad, such as Irfan, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, and fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal. Others have showcased their skills in under-19, Shaheens, domestic circuits, and the Pakistan Super League.

Scheduled from November 14 to 23, the tournament features eight teams. Pakistan Shaheens are in Group 'B' with Oman, India 'A', and UAE, while Group 'A' includes Afghanistan 'A', Bangladesh 'A', Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka 'A'. Pakistan's opening match is against Oman on November 14.

