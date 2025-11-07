Mumbai Teammates Rally Behind Sarfaraz Khan Amidst Challenging Ranji Trophy Season

Facing a tough Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz Khan is getting a confidence boost from his Mumbai teammates. The 28-year-old batter, currently struggling to deliver strong performances, is being reassured of his past successes and future potential.

Sarfaraz, who hasn't played for national or 'A' teams lately, was noted for heavy scoring in domestic matches. Despite his recent form, his peers remain optimistic, backing him to regain form. Siddesh Lad emphasized the team's role in supporting him through this phase.

With Mumbai aiming for Ranji Trophy success, playing two crucial home matches, Lad highlighted their home-ground advantage and readiness. As the team strives to overcome past mistakes, they lean on key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Musheer Khan to lead the charge.

