Mumbai Teammates Rally Behind Sarfaraz Khan Amidst Challenging Ranji Trophy Season

Sarfaraz Khan, experiencing a challenging Ranji Trophy season without crossing fifty, is receiving strong support from his Mumbai teammates. Despite being omitted from national and 'A' teams, his peers are committed to boosting his confidence, highlighting his consistent past performances and potential for big innings.

Updated: 07-11-2025 14:36 IST
Mumbai Teammates Rally Behind Sarfaraz Khan Amidst Challenging Ranji Trophy Season
Sarfaraz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Facing a tough Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz Khan is getting a confidence boost from his Mumbai teammates. The 28-year-old batter, currently struggling to deliver strong performances, is being reassured of his past successes and future potential.

Sarfaraz, who hasn't played for national or 'A' teams lately, was noted for heavy scoring in domestic matches. Despite his recent form, his peers remain optimistic, backing him to regain form. Siddesh Lad emphasized the team's role in supporting him through this phase.

With Mumbai aiming for Ranji Trophy success, playing two crucial home matches, Lad highlighted their home-ground advantage and readiness. As the team strives to overcome past mistakes, they lean on key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Musheer Khan to lead the charge.



