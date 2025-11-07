Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

World Cup champion Kranti Goud expressed pride after meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, following India's triumphant hosting and victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The fast bowler shared her delight and gratitude, adding that residents of Madhya Pradesh should also feel proud of India's success.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Goud and her parents at his Bhopal residence after the cricketer's return. During the event, Yadav congratulated her and held an in-depth conversation about her sporting journey and the challenges faced by athletes.

The Chief Minister announced a Rs 1 Crore reward for Goud's significant contribution to India's World Cup win. In front of reporters, Yadav praised the achievement of Indian women in cricket, particularly highlighting the role played by Madhya Pradesh's Kranti Goud in the team's success.

India secured the Women's World Cup by defeating South Africa at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, defending a 299-run target for a 52-run victory. Although Goud went wicketless in the final, her performances, including nine wickets in the tournament, were key to India's triumph.

