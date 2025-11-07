Bellingham and Foden Return for Crucial England Qualifiers
England's football squad sees the return of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Despite their absence last match, both players are expected to strengthen the squad, which recently secured its World Cup spot early. Jack Grealish, however, remains absent despite a strong season start.
For their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, England's national football team has brought back key players Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid and Phil Foden of Manchester City. Their return to the squad follows their previous exclusion in a match where England secured their World Cup qualification after a 5-0 victory over Latvia.
Notably absent from the squad is Everton's Jack Grealish, who, despite starting the season on a high note, has not been included by Thomas Tuchel, England's head coach. His exclusion has been a topic of discussion among fans and pundits alike.
The complete squad includes top goalkeepers like Dean Henderson and Jordan Pickford, and a mix of seasoned defenders, midfielders, and forwards, including stars like Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford. England aims to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up for the qualifiers.
