Controversy Erupts Over Albanian Volleyball Player's Gender Test

The Albanian Volleyball Federation has suspended Nayara Ferreira, a player for Dinamo, amidst unsubstantiated gender accusations. Rival clubs, Vllaznia and Pogradeci, claim she might be male or using hormone therapy, without offering evidence. Ferreira has been suspended for refusing a mandated gender test.

In response to the allegations and her suspension, Ferreira, who previously played across Europe and Saudi Arabia, underwent a voluntary gender test at a different clinic, awaiting results. The International Volleyball Federation acknowledged awareness of the situation but left eligibility enforcement to national federations.

Dinamo players and Coach Orlando Koja express concerns over their title prospects and the incident's impact on aspiring female athletes in Albania, where suspicions in media have triggered Ferreira's fears for her safety in public spaces.

