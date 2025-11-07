Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Albanian Volleyball Player's Gender Test

Brazilian volleyball player Nayara Ferreira has been suspended by the Albanian Volleyball Federation amid unsubstantiated gender claims by rival teams, sparking safety concerns. The 32-year-old athlete, playing for Dinamo, faces scrutiny and has privately tested to assert her gender, awaiting results while fearing public repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Albanian Volleyball Player's Gender Test

The Albanian Volleyball Federation has suspended Nayara Ferreira, a player for Dinamo, amidst unsubstantiated gender accusations. Rival clubs, Vllaznia and Pogradeci, claim she might be male or using hormone therapy, without offering evidence. Ferreira has been suspended for refusing a mandated gender test.

In response to the allegations and her suspension, Ferreira, who previously played across Europe and Saudi Arabia, underwent a voluntary gender test at a different clinic, awaiting results. The International Volleyball Federation acknowledged awareness of the situation but left eligibility enforcement to national federations.

Dinamo players and Coach Orlando Koja express concerns over their title prospects and the incident's impact on aspiring female athletes in Albania, where suspicions in media have triggered Ferreira's fears for her safety in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Intrusions Cause Airport Chaos in Belgium Amid Security Concerns

Drone Intrusions Cause Airport Chaos in Belgium Amid Security Concerns

 Belgium
2
Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Woman Found on Rural Road

Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Woman Found on Rural Road

 India
3
DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case

DOJ Charges Chinese Researchers in Bio-Material Smuggling Case

 United States
4
Walk Your Way to a Healthier Brain: Delaying Cognitive Decline

Walk Your Way to a Healthier Brain: Delaying Cognitive Decline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025