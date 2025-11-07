Bellingham and Foden Return: England Gears Up for World Cup Challenges

England coach Thomas Tuchel has reinstated Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, signaling their return to international stage after being left out previously.

Bellingham's impactful performances for Real Madrid and Foden's form at Manchester City convinced Tuchel of their readiness, boosting England's powerhouse lineup.

England boasts a perfect qualifying record, having secured World Cup entry with a 5-0 triumph over Latvia. With newcomers Alex Scott and Adam Wharton also making appearances, the squad is shaping up for success, despite the absence of some regulars.

