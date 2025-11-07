Bellingham and Foden Return: England Gears Up for World Cup Challenges
England coach Thomas Tuchel has recalled Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Both players, previously excluded, have shown impressive club performances. Their inclusion adds strength as the team, already qualified, looks to maintain its perfect record under Tuchel.
Bellingham's impactful performances for Real Madrid and Foden's form at Manchester City convinced Tuchel of their readiness, boosting England's powerhouse lineup.
England boasts a perfect qualifying record, having secured World Cup entry with a 5-0 triumph over Latvia. With newcomers Alex Scott and Adam Wharton also making appearances, the squad is shaping up for success, despite the absence of some regulars.
