Rawal's Resilience: A Tale of Cricket, Psychology, and Perseverance

Pratika Rawal, sidelined by injury during the World Cup, foresaw Shafali Verma's pivotal performance. A psychology graduate, Rawal processed her disappointment constructively, focusing on recovery and team support. Despite setbacks, her high batting averages and team contributions spotlight her as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:24 IST
Despite facing a devastating injury, Pratika Rawal, an emerging star in Indian cricket, exhibited remarkable resilience and foresight during the World Cup finals. Rawal, who was replaced by Shafali Verma, felt instinctively that Verma would deliver a standout performance, a prediction that came true during the finals.

Rawal, hindered by an ankle and knee injury, missed participating in the crucial stages of the tournament but drew strength from her background in psychology. Her education helped her navigate her emotions and focus on recovery while supporting her teammates from the sidelines.

With impressive statistics and a promising cricket career ahead, Rawal remains optimistic about her recovery and is eager to return to the sport. Her journey reflects not only her potential as a cricketer but also her mental resilience, as she aims for future successes, including the domestic season and potentially the next WPL season.

