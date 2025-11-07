Tony Parker Steps onto the Coaching Court as France's Under-17 Coach

NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker is poised to make his coaching debut as the newly appointed head coach for France's Under-17 basketball team. Announced by the French Basketball Federation, Parker will guide the team through next year's World Cup.

A celebrated former point guard, Parker clinched four championships with the San Antonio Spurs over an illustrious 18-season NBA career before retiring in 2019. He significantly contributed to France's first EuroBasket title win in 2013.

Parker expressed that coaching the young team aligns with his career ambitions, following insightful discussions with his father. He officially secured the position on a meaningful day, his father's birthday. Parker will assume his coaching duties at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, set for June 27 to July 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)