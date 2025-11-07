India Celebrates 100 Years of Hockey with Grand Centennial Gala in Delhi

In an unforgettable tribute to a century of sporting legacy, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India commemorated 100 years of Indian hockey with a spectacular centenary celebration at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The momentous event brought together national dignitaries, international sports leaders, legendary players, and thousands of fans to honour the glorious past, vibrant present, and promising future of India’s national sport.

Dignitaries Unite to Honour India’s Hockey Journey

The event was graced by an illustrious lineup of dignitaries, including Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya; Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin; Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj; and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President, Dato Tayyab Ikram. The presence of these national and global figures underscored the reverence and pride associated with Indian hockey’s enduring legacy.

“The Olympics marked our emergence on the global sporting stage through hockey. The Government of India is proud to support the sport and our athletes as they chase future glory,” said Dr. Mandaviya, who led the day’s festivities with heartfelt messages of pride and commitment.

Shri Kiren Rijiju echoed the sentiment, lauding the seamless blend of history and future talent on this landmark day:

“I am privileged to be among the legends. This is more than a celebration—it’s a resurrection of the soul of Indian hockey.”

FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram applauded India’s role in shaping global hockey:

“India has always been a torchbearer in international hockey. This 100-year celebration is a milestone not only for the nation but for the sport worldwide.”

A Match to Remember: Sports Minister XI vs. Hockey India XI

Adding flair to the day was an exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI, captained by Dr. Mandaviya, and the Hockey India XI, led by Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India. The spirited match ended in a 3–1 victory for the Sports Minister’s XI with standout goals from Beauty Dungdung, Salima Tete, and Krishna Pathak, while Manpreet Singh netted the lone goal for the Hockey India XI.

Honouring the Pillars of Indian Hockey

The centenary gala was as much about the future as it was about paying homage to the greats of the past. A felicitation ceremony celebrated iconic figures who have shaped Indian hockey over the decades:

Shri Gurbux Singh

Shri Harbinder Singh

Shri Ajith Pal Singh

Shri Ashok Kumar

Shri B. P. Govinda

Shri Aslam Sher Khan

Shri Zafar Iqbal

Brig. Harcharan Singh, VSM

Shri Vineet Kumar

Shri Romeo James

Shri Asunta Lakra

Shri Subhadra Pradhan

Their stories, triumphs, and contributions continue to inspire a new generation of players nationwide.

Milestones Unveiled: Book Launch & Photo Exhibition

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the commemorative publication, “100 Years of Indian Hockey”, a carefully curated chronicle that retraces Indian hockey’s path from its 1925 origins to its Olympic glories, through challenges and into its current resurgence. The book captures key turning points, player profiles, and unseen archival gems.

In parallel, a special photo exhibition showcased timeless images—from the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics gold to the Tokyo 2020 revival, offering spectators a visual journey of the sport’s evolution and India’s storied contribution to it.

A Nationwide Celebration: 1,000 Matches, 500 Districts

In a resounding show of national unity, the centenary celebration extended beyond the capital. A Nationwide Hockey Festival unfolded across 500 districts, engaging over 36,000 players in 1,000 exhibition matches. The initiative brought together schoolchildren, veterans, community teams, and grassroots players, making this centenary celebration one of the largest participatory sporting events in India’s history.

Looking Ahead: World Cup Hopes and Trophy Tour

Building momentum for the next big milestone, the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu, was spotlighted during the event. The trophy for the World Cup was unveiled at the Delhi celebration, kicking off a 20-city trophy tour across India to build excitement and community engagement.

Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM, remarked:

“Tamil Nadu is honoured to host the next generation of world hockey stars. This is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of legacy and youth.”

Cultural High Notes and Messages of Legacy

The celebration was elevated further by Siddharth Mahadevan, who delivered power-packed live performances, blending contemporary music with patriotic fervour and sporting spirit. His renditions brought spectators to their feet and added an emotional crescendo to the evening.

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, visibly moved, said:

“To celebrate 100 years at the very stadium where I began my journey is deeply personal. We honour not just history but every stakeholder—players, fans, coaches, and the Government—for their unwavering commitment.”

Hockey India Secretary General, Shri Bholanath Singh, added:

“This day belongs to the entire Indian hockey ecosystem. From every grassroots academy to our world champions, from every supporter to our global partners—this journey is shared.”

A Century Celebrated, A Future Reimagined

As India reflects on 100 years of excellence, resilience, and unity in hockey, this centenary celebration stands not only as a tribute to the past but also as a bold reaffirmation of the future. With renewed energy, grassroots participation, and government support, Indian hockey appears well on its way toward reclaiming global dominance.

The centenary gala wasn’t just a ceremonial celebration—it was a living, breathing affirmation that Indian hockey’s best days may still lie ahead.