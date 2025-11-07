Historic Victory: India's Women Cricketers Honored for World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's cricket team received a triumphant welcome back home after clinching their first ICC Women's World Cup title in 2025. Greeted by garlands and cheers upon arrival, the team was celebrated for their remarkable victory against South Africa, where they defended a 299-run target with a 52-run win in Navi Mumbai.

Among the players stirring excitement was all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who shared insights from a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the significant support from her home state, Punjab. Kaur and fellow teammate Harleen Deol emphasized the critical role family support played in their success on the global stage.

Richa Ghosh, whose impressive performance included 235 runs in eight matches, was celebrated upon her return to Siliguri. Meanwhile, Indian seamer Kranti Goud was feted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced substantial rewards for spinner Shree Charani, and Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari congratulated Arundhati Reddy.