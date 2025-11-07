Left Menu

Historic Victory: India's Women Cricketers Honored for World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's cricket team, after securing their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, returned to a hero's welcome in India. Celebrations included warm receptions by political leaders, lucrative rewards, and heartfelt family reunions, marking a significant milestone in the nation's sporting history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:48 IST
Historic Victory: India's Women Cricketers Honored for World Cup Triumph
Indian team. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's cricket team received a triumphant welcome back home after clinching their first ICC Women's World Cup title in 2025. Greeted by garlands and cheers upon arrival, the team was celebrated for their remarkable victory against South Africa, where they defended a 299-run target with a 52-run win in Navi Mumbai.

Among the players stirring excitement was all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who shared insights from a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the significant support from her home state, Punjab. Kaur and fellow teammate Harleen Deol emphasized the critical role family support played in their success on the global stage.

Richa Ghosh, whose impressive performance included 235 runs in eight matches, was celebrated upon her return to Siliguri. Meanwhile, Indian seamer Kranti Goud was feted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced substantial rewards for spinner Shree Charani, and Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari congratulated Arundhati Reddy.

TRENDING

1
Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

Assam's Semiconductor Surge: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Golden Jubilee Honors: Rajinikanth to Shine at IFFI 2025’s Star-Studded Finale

Golden Jubilee Honors: Rajinikanth to Shine at IFFI 2025’s Star-Studded Fina...

 India
3
Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

Delhi Airport Regains Control: Technical Glitch Resolved

 India
4
Agnelli Family's Firm Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Rising Influence

Agnelli Family's Firm Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Rising Influence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025