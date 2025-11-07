Agnelli Family's Firm Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Rising Influence
The Agnelli family remains committed to Juventus, with no plans to sell shares despite Tether's growing stake. While open to collaboration, they assert control over the club. The appointment of Tether's representative to the board hints at evolving governance. Challenges persist both on and off the pitch.
The Agnelli family, known for its long-standing ties with Juventus, reinforced its commitment to the soccer club despite cryptocurrency firm Tether acquiring a notable stake. John Elkann, CEO of holding company Exor, confirmed the family's intention to maintain control, marking almost a century of stewardship.
Juventus shareholders have appointed Francesco Garino, a Tether representative, to the board, signifying a potential shift in governance dynamics. The move comes amid struggles on the field and hints from Tether for stronger governance practices, addressing transparency concerns from supporters and stakeholders alike.
Despite recent performance woes, Juventus remains a significant investment for Exor, which has injected substantial funds to stabilize the club. This financial support aims to align sporting success with fiscal responsibility. However, the evolving dynamics, especially with Tether's influence, might foreshadow changes in the club's leadership.
