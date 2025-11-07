The Agnelli family, known for its long-standing ties with Juventus, reinforced its commitment to the soccer club despite cryptocurrency firm Tether acquiring a notable stake. John Elkann, CEO of holding company Exor, confirmed the family's intention to maintain control, marking almost a century of stewardship.

Juventus shareholders have appointed Francesco Garino, a Tether representative, to the board, signifying a potential shift in governance dynamics. The move comes amid struggles on the field and hints from Tether for stronger governance practices, addressing transparency concerns from supporters and stakeholders alike.

Despite recent performance woes, Juventus remains a significant investment for Exor, which has injected substantial funds to stabilize the club. This financial support aims to align sporting success with fiscal responsibility. However, the evolving dynamics, especially with Tether's influence, might foreshadow changes in the club's leadership.

