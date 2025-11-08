Unprecedented Collaboration in Formula One: McLaren's Dynamic Duo

Andrea Stella, McLaren principal, commended teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their exceptional teamwork, describing it as unprecedented in Formula One history, especially for title rivals.

Following a decisive victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, Norris reclaimed the championship lead from Piastri. However, he holds just a one-point advantage with four rounds, including two sprint races, remaining. Piastri has the chance to retake the lead in the upcoming Sprint at Interlagos.

Stella emphasized the importance of maintaining synergy between the drivers, referencing past failures due to internal competition. "We're having vital conversations to ensure the championship winner drives a McLaren," he said, recalling McLaren's last drivers' title in 2008 and their aim for success akin to their 1998 achievements.